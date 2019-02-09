DALE – The Class 2A No. 1 Dale Lady Pirates routed Wewoka 77-44 Friday night to close out the regular season.

Dale had the game in hand after a 20-11 advantage after the first quarter.

The Lady Pirates stretched their lead to 45-23 at halftime.

Dale had 12 players score in the game with Lacey Savage recording a team-high 15 in the win.

Wewoka had two players score in double figures. Kandyce Davidson and Mariah Sipes-Louie had 12 and 10 respectively.

Dale knocked down 6 three-pointers in the win. Jacie McClure led the team with two from downtown.

The top-ranked Lady Pirates knocked down 17 of 23 free throws.

Boys

The Pirates cruised to a 73-63 triumph over Wewoka.

Dale started hot and jumped out to an early 26-8 lead after the first quarter.

“We were playing good defense and we got off to a great start offensively,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said.

Wewoka responded in the second quarter by outscoring the home team 21-12. At halftime the Pirates led 38-29.

Gabe Gouge led all scorers with 26 points.

Logan Woodruff and Dallon Forsythe scored 15 and 10 respectively.

Edmonson played 12 players and had 10 athletes score in the win.

Both Dale teams will host Cashion Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m.