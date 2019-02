Wednesday at the weekly Kiwanis Club luncheon, members were visited by Jay and Sue Stull.

“Sue contracted sepsis a few years ago and lost both arms just below her elbows and portions of both legs,” member Tyler Wilburn said. “Since then Sue tried skydiving for the first time. The TV show, Inside Edition was there to film and did a story about her.”

He said both Sue and Jay are inspiring people because of the tremendous courage with which they have faced this challenge and adjusted to it.