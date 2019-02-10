Oklahoma Baptist University will welcome Dr. Chuck Lawless to campus for its annual Focus Week event Feb. 11-15. Lawless will speak during chapel services Feb. 11 and 13 at 10 a.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Clay Phillips, director of student ministry at OBU, will deliver the Focus Week chapel message Feb. 15, also at 10 a.m. in Raley Chapel. Focus Week emphasizes discipleship and encourages students to focus on their lives in Christ.

Lawless currently serves as professor of evangelism and missions, dean of doctoral studies, and vice president for spiritual formation and ministry centers at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also serves as team leader for theological education strategists for the International Mission Board.

He previously served as vice president for global theological advance for the IMB. Prior to that, he was dean of the Billy Graham School of Missions and Evangelism at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, where he also served as vice president for academic programming and the director of professional doctoral studies.

He earned a Bachelor of Science from Cumberland College and both an M.Div. and Ph.D. from Southern Seminary. He is the author of eight works, including “Membership Matters” and “Spiritual Warfare,” and has contributed numerous articles to denominational periodicals.

Phillips joined the staff at OBU in March 2017. He is a 2011 OBU alumnus and earned a Master of Divinity in expository preaching from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has also completed work toward a Ph.D. in preaching from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

