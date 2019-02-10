SHAWNEE – Both Shawnee squads prevailed over Harrah on Senior Night with the girls winning the opener 56-33 and the guys closing things out with a 75-44 drubbing of the Panthers.

The Lady Wolves had the game under control after the first quarter and a 9-2 advantage. By halftime, Shawnee led 21-7 and never looked back.

Ashley Kasterke had a team-high seven points in the first half. Kasterke totaled 12 points overall.

Lauren Fields stuffed the stat sheet in the first half with six points, five rebounds and two steals. Fields ended with a game-high 22 points. She just missed a double-double after hauling in nine rebounds. The senior ended with five steals.

Makyra Tramble scored her only two points to start the fourth quarter. It wasn't her best night offensively, but the senior guard found other ways to contribute, finishing with six boards, three assists, two steals and one block.

Boys

In the boy's game Shawnee led wire-to-wire.

DeAndre Love slammed one home at the end of the first quarter to make it 15-11 in favor of the Wolves. Love scored a team-high 15 points in his final home contest. He also grabbed five rebounds and one block.

J'Briell Easley had 12 points and two steals.

The Wolves made 7 three-pointers and made 8 of 18 at the charity stripe.

Both Shawnee squads will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Noble.