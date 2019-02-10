SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee is pleased to offer the Roadmap to Living with COPD program. The program is led by St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee’s Respiratory Therapy and Palliative Care team, and provides education and encouragement to patients, caregivers and family members.

The program will be the first two Thursdays in February, March, and April, from 9 to 10 a.m., with participants meeting in the West Tower lobby. The full curriculum is presented over the two sessions each month, and each month begins a new course cycle.

For more information, call 405-214-3573.