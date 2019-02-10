NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 (3D/2D): The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks. (1:46) (Rated PG: for some rude humor.)

“COLD PURSUIT”: Nels Coxman's quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. Transformed from upstanding citizen to coldblooded vigilante, Coxman unwittingly sets off a chain of events that includes a kidnapping, a series of deadly misunderstandings and a turf war between Viking and a rival boss. Starring Liam Neeson and Laura Dern. (1:58) (Rated R: for strong violence, drug material, and some language including sexual references.)

“HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U” OPENS FEBRUARY 13TH: Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone. Starring Jessica Rothe and Ruby Modine. (1:40) (Rated PG-13: for violence, language, sexual material and thematic elements.)

“ISN’T IT ROMANTIC” OPENS FEBRUARY 13TH: Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city's next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie's worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she's playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy. Starring Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine. (1:28) (Rated PG-13: for language, some sexual material, and a brief drug reference.)

“ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL” OPENS FEBRUARY 14TH: Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past. Starring Eiaz Gonzalez and Rosa Salazar. (2:02) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.)

“THE LEAST OF THESE: THE GRAHAM STAINES STORY”: As the social fabric of life in rural India disintegrates in the 1990s, journalist Manav Banerjee and his pregnant wife move to the town of Orissa for new opportunities and the promise of a lucrative career. When speculation mounts that local Australian missionary Graham Staines is illegally proselytizing leprosy patients, Manav launches an undercover investigation for his newspaper. Starring Stephen Baldwin and Shari Rigby. (1:52) (Rated PG-13: for thematic elements/disturbing images.)

“MISS BALA”: Gloria finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength. Starring Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Mackie. (1:45) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of gun violence, sexual and drug content, thematic material, and language.)

“THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING”: Old school magic meets the modern world in this epic adventure. Alex thinks he’s just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical sword in the stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be. Starring Tom Taylor and Patrick Stewart. (2:00) (Rated PG: for fantasy action violence, scary images, thematic elements including some bullying, and language.)

“GLASS”: Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and James McAvoy. (2:09) (Rated PG-13: for violence including some bloody images, thematic elements, and language.)

“A DOG’S WAY HOME”: As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. Along the way, she meets a series of new friends and manages to bring a little bit of comfort and joy to their lives. Starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Ahley Judd. (1:36) (Rated PG: for thematic elements, some peril and language.)

“AQUAMAN” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime – one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…king. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. (2:23) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.)

“THE MULE”: Broke, alone and facing foreclosure on his business, Earl Stone takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. When Earl's past mistakes start to weigh heavily on his conscience, he must decide whether to right those wrongs before law enforcement and cartel thugs catch up to him. This movie is based on the true story of Leo Sharp. Starring Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper. (1:56) (Rated R: for language throughout and brief sexuality/nudity.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“WHAT MEN WANT”: Passed up for a well-deserved promotion, sports agent Ali Davis wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man's world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic, Ali drinks a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. Starring Taraji P. Henson and Kristen Ledlow. (1:57) (Rated R: for language and sexual content throughout, and some drug material.)

“THE PRODIGY”: Sarah is a mother whose young son Miles' disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. Fearing for her family's safety, Sarah must choose between her maternal instinct to love and protect Miles and a desperate need to investigate what -- or who -- is causing his dark turn. She is forced to look for answers in the past, taking the audience on a wild ride; one where the line between perception and reality becomes frighteningly blurry. Starring Taylor Schilling and Brittany Allen. (1:32) (Rated R: for violence, disturbing and bloody images, a sexual reference and brief graphic nudity.)

“THE UPSIDE”: Phillip is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell, a struggling parolee who's trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as fun-loving Dell shows curmudgeonly Phillip that life is worth living. This movie is inspired by a true story. Starring Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman. (2:05) (Rated PG-13: for suggestive content and drug use.)

“SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE”: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world. Academy Award nominated for Best Animated Motion Picture. Featuring the voices of Shameik Moore and Nicolas Cage. (1:57) (Rated PG: for frenetic sequences of animated action violence, thematic elements, and mild language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“A STAR IS BORN”: Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer - until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. Nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress. Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. (2:16) (Rated R: for language throughout, some sexuality/nudity and substance abuse.)

“SECOND ACT”: Maya is a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a “Second Act”. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens. (1:43) (Rated PG-13: for some crude sexual references, and language.)

“THE GRINCH”: Based on Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming, and visually stunning, it's a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Whoville when he runs out of food. Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter, and louder celebration. Featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch and Angela Lansbury. (1:26). (Rated PG: for brief rude humor).

