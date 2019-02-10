Vyve Broadband is excited to announce Kelli Plumb, 3rd Grade teacher at Grove School, as the Shawnee January Teacher of the Month. The monthly program honors outstanding teachers in the communities Vyve serves.

The Vyve Teacher of the Month program recognizes teachers who have gone above expectations to create an exceptional learning environment for their students. Their mentorship and leadership are felt throughout their communities and are essential in the success of each student that comes through their classroom. Plumb was chosen by Shawnee residents through an online voting process.

"Vyve Broadband is thrilled to recognize teachers with a passion for inspiring, leading, and educating their students on a consistent basis. Within the communities we serve, we want the teachers to know their hard work and commitment to the classroom is valued,” says Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience.

Vyve will continue the Teacher of the Month program through the end of the school year and invites the community to visit www.vyvebroadband.com/teacher or www.facebook.com/vyvebroadband to vote for who should be the next teacher of the month. Teachers from any public school in Shawnee are eligible, Pre-K through High School. They will receive a Vyve Golden Apple trophy and entered to win an iPad for their classroom.