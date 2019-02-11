A Chandler man who was the reported assistant band director at Chandler Public Schools when he was arrested back in November and later charged is now scheduled for arraignment in March, court records show.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation previously arrested Warren Darrell Hitchcock, 40, after the OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with the Lincoln County Special Operations Unit and Edmond police, served search warrants at two locations in Chandler and arrested Hitchcock at his home.

Formal charges, including 15 felony counts of child sexual abuse and one count of violation of computer crimes, were filed in Lincoln County District Court.

Court records show he has waived a preliminary hearing and is on the March 26 arraignment docket.