A Lincoln County boy charged in 2017 in connection with a crossbow death in Wellston was initially scheduled for jury trial this week in Lincoln County, but the next court date for that case is now set in June.

Back in Nov. 2017, Shane Brooks, now 15, whose name is listed on public court records, was charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 21, 2017 death in Lincoln County. Authorities say 10-year-old Austin Almanza was fatally struck by an arrow, which traveled through his body and then pierced his 8-year-old brother, Ayden, in the arm.

Part of the autopsy report released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shows Austin’s cause of death as being “crossbow bolt wound to the abdomen, perforating,“with manner of death ruled a homicide.

Investigators said Brooks told them he accidentally shot his friends with the arrow.

The case had been listed for this week's jury trial docket in Lincoln County, but court records show prosecutors, during a Friday court hearing for the jury call docket, announced they intend to proceed with the case through juvenile court.

The case file now shows the case has been continued to the felony disposition docket on May 21 and a jury trial is listed for June 10. Watch for updates.