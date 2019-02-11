OBU’s Division of Teacher Education along with Seminole State College will host the Discover Teaching Event at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Firelake Arena is located at 18145 Rangeline Road.

This free event is open to all high school sophomores, juniors and seniors and will feature guest speaker Donna Gradel. She is an environmental science teacher at Broken Arrow Public Schools and was named Oklahoma’s 2018 Teacher of the Year in September at a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

High school students are invited to learn about college and career opportunities in education. The event will feature college representatives as well as teachers explaining career options in education and their importance.

Spots are limited. To RSVP, contact pam.robinson@okbu.edu.

For more information about OBU’s Division of Teacher Education, visit www.okbu.edu/humanities/teacher-education.

