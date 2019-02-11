A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of an Asher reserve police officer as they travel to Washington DC in May, where his name will be among those dedicated on the National Law Enforcement Memorial during National Police Week.

Jarate Condit, 23, was en route to reserve police officer training when he was killed Feb. 6, 2018 in a fiery crash along U.S. 177, about six miles north of Asher in Pottawatomie County.

Efforts are underway to collect donations to help his family with flight and hotel expenses for the stay; Jarate's 3 year old son, Graysen, will be among family there to see Condit's name engraved on the wall.

Condit graduated from Asher High School in 2014. He had a calling for public service and proudly served his community as a volunteer with the Asher Fire Department and as a Reserve Asher police officer.

For more information go to:

https://www.gofundme.com/help-jarates-family-get-to-washington-dc-in-may