DALE – The Class 2A No. 1 Dale Lady Pirates came up short in their final home game of the season, losing 74-69 to Newcastle Monday evening.

Dale managed to lead 20-16 after the first quarter.

Lindy Nowakowski led Dale with six points in the quarter. She knocked down 4 of 4 at the charity stripe in the frame.

Newcastle outscored the home team 19-13 in the second quarter and took a 35-33 lead at halftime.

It was more Newcastle in the third quarter as the Lady Racers outscored Dale 24-12 in the quarter.

Elaine Witt scored six of Dale's 12 points in the quarter. Witt finished with 16 points.

Dale did make things interesting late, and Nowakowski did her best to get her team back in the game. Nowakowski scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Pirates came up short.

Nowkowski had a team-high 23 points.

Brenlee Sheppard was the third Dale player in double figures with 10 points.

The Lady Pirates ended the regular season with a 23-3 record.

Boys

The boys started on a 10-3 run and ended up beating Newcastle 70-61.

Trae Thompson scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, helping Dale to a 35-19 halftime advantage.

Newcastle made a run in the second half outscoring Dale 18-14 in the third quarter and 24-21 in the fourth.

Logan Woodruff scored 18 points and Gabe Gouge was the third Dale player in double figures with 12.

The Class 2A No. 4 Dale Pirates end their season with an 18-7 record.

Both teams earned a first round bye in district play.

Both teams will play host to the winner of Dumright – Langston Hughes Saturday at 6:30 and 8 p.m.