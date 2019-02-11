OBU will be hosting the Oklahoma Information Security Tour Wednesday, Feb. 13, on the University’s Shawnee campus. The event is hosted by OneNet along with Alias Forensics. Alias Forensics held a similar event, a CyberSecurity conference, on the OBU campus in October 2017. The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

The Oklahoma Information Security Tour will feature a day for information security community learning, sharing and networking with other professionals and students alike, who are looking to improve information security within their businesses and learn more about the industry. Speakers and workshops will be presented throughout the day on various related topics.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the opening session starting at 10 a.m. Donovan Farrow, CEO and founder of Alias Forensics, will deliver a talk on, “A Look Behind the Scenes: Real-life Cybersecurity Incidents.” Von Royal, CIO at OneNet, will then offer a few opening remarks.

Following lunch, the afternoon will feature six sessions split in dual tracks. At noon, Pedro Serrano, security architect at Cimarex, will speak on, “Building Your Own Security Awareness Program and Tips to Change Culture Today.” Stacy Dunn, information security analyst at RCB bank, will deliver a talk simultaneously.

At 1 p.m., Nathan Sweaney, senior security consultant at Secure Ideas, will speak on, “Improving Incident Response with Real-World Attacks.” At the same time, Joe Sullivan, CISO at RCB Bank, will offer a talk on, “CMMI and Incident Response.”

The final round of sessions will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature Tim Fawcett, senior consultant for information systems security at Fawcett, speaking about, “Judgment and Decision Making: Why Are We Awful at Assessing Risk?” Gary Nickerson, assistant vice president for information systems and services at OBU, will speak about, “Staying Safe Online.”

The conference will conclude at 3 p.m. with closing statements and raffle giveaways.

Dr. Renita Murimi, associate professor of computer information science, is excited to host the event on the OBU campus.

“This event has an exciting lineup of speakers who are working at the forefront of pressing issues in information security,” she said. “The insights from their talks will be valuable to our students as they prepare for careers in technology.

“Information security is of importance to all of us, as more and more of our data is being accessed and utilized in ways that we may not even be aware of. Events such as this bring valuable cutting-edge perspectives from an array of professionals in information security and help to increase awareness among our students about the challenges and threats in this discipline. We have partnered with Alias Forensics to host this event previously in 2017, and their expertise in information security outreach has been integral to the success of the OIST.”

To register, visit https://onenet.net/oklahoma-information-security-tour-2019. Lunch is included at no cost for all registrants.

For more information about earning a computer science degree at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/catalog/programs/computer-science.

