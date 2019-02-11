Pleasant Grove Public Schools, in an election set Tuesday, Feb. 12, will propose a $150,000 bond issue to help fund the construction of a new storm shelter and a new lift station.

According to Pleasant Grove Superintendent, Scott Roper, should the issue pass, the storm shelter will be built on the east side of the building next to the gym. It will hold about 350 students and faculty members.

"Currently if there are expected tornadoes, we have to close the school down early. This will provide a safe environment for students and staff who are at the school during this inclement weather as well as serve a need for the surrounding community," Roper said.

A policy and procedures will be developed for residents to enter the shelter after school community members if the bond issue is approved.

In addition to the storm shelter, the bond issue will also help pay for a new lift station.

Pleasant Grove doesn't have any main sewage lines and therefore must use a lift station which pumps sewage to the main line. Roper said their current lift station desperately needs to be replaced.

If the bond issue is granted, those who live within the district boundaries who pay $100 in annual property taxes, will need to pay $12.94 more annually or $1.08 more per month. The bond issue will stay on the tax rolls for five years.

Roper also explained additional money for the storm shelter will come from building funds and the half cent sales tax.

Should the bond issue be approved, construction can begin in May or June.