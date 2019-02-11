Life is better when shots are falling. Seminole got swept by Ada Saturday on a tough offensive night.

Monday night, shots were falling and Seminole swept Meeker on Senior Night for the Chieftains.

In the girls' matchup, the Lady Bulldogs led 15-14 at the half, but the third quarter went Seminole's way. Abby Carter hit two 3-pointers and Anna Andrews added four points on two nice lay-ups utilizing the eurostep move around defenders. Seminole led 33-29 at the end of three quarters.

Carter got things going again with a three-pointer, but the fourth quarter was all freshman Kaylyn Cotner as she scored 10-straight points to extend the lady Chieftains' lead from 38-35 to 48-35.

Seminole went on win 50-42 to improve to 6-15 on the year before heading to Blanchard for Districts Friday.

Meeker fell to 3-18 and they will host Perry in District play.

Andrews led all scorers with 17. Cotner scored 14 and Carter added 12.

Meeker was led by Bri Hable with 11, Lexi Lopez with 10 and Kaitlyn Culp with 8. Liz Jones had 7 and Callie Sellers added five for the Lady Bulldogs.

In the boys' game, Seminole only led 18-14 after one but they extended the lead to 40-22 at the half before winning 95-59.

The second quarter outburst was led by Jaxon Bond who knocked down four 3-pointers in the period. Deyton Jackson and Cepado Wilkins also helped in the outburst and led the team with 16 and 15 points respectively.

Wilkins added seven rebounds and seven assists to his 15 points.

Bond had all 12 of his points in the second quarter and Cade Conn also added a dozen.

Cade Hammond had a handful of assists and eight rebounds as well.

Seminole improved to 18-4 on the year. They travel to battle-tested Blanchard (14-9) for Districts.

Two of Blanchard's losses came to No. 1 Kingfisher. They also have two losses to Tuttle. The Lions have impressive wins over Bethany and 5A No. 6 Lawton Macarthur.