On Wednesday February 6, 2019, Tribal leaders attended a meeting with British Ambassador to the United States Sir Kim Darroh at the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ambassador Darroh was in Oklahoma for a very brief visit, but made it a priority to visit with Tribal Nations to learn more about Tribe and the Nations of Native Americans in Oklahoma.

Ambassador Darroh served as the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor from January 2012 to September 2015. While acting as the Secretary of the National Security Council, Ambassador Darroh lead the National Security Team on issues like the rise of Daesh in Iraq and Syria; Russian aggression in the Ukraine; the nuclear threat from Iran; and the collapse of governmental authority in Libya.

Tribal leaders were given an opportunity to speak about their respective Tribes including the history and current operation of government. While talking about our tribe, I informed Ambassador Darroh that the Shawnee’s greatest warrior, Tecumseh, fight with the British in the War of 1812. This is an important part of U.S. and British history, as Tecumseh’s effort was to prevent the westward encroachment of white settlers in to tribal lands. Unfortunately Tecumseh is more revered outside of the United States.

Tribal leaders in attendance were: Governor Edwina Butler-Wolfe, Absentee Shawnee Tribe; Chairwoman Tamara Fourkiller, Caddo Nation; Chairman John Barrett, Citizen Potawatomi Nation; Chief Bill John Baker, Cherokee Nation; Governor Reggie Wassana and Lt. Governor Gilbert Miles, Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes; Designee Neal McCaleb, Chickasaw Nation; Designee Judy Allen, Choctaw Nation; Chief Glenna Wallace, Eastern Shawnee Tribe; Chairwoman Lynn Williams, Kaw Nation; Designee Bake Follis, Modoc Tribe; Chief James Floyd, Muscogee (Creek) Nation; Chief Greg Harper, Peoria Tribe; Business Committee Member Kinsel Lieb, Ponca Nation; Chief Greg Chilcoat, Seminole Nation; Chief Ron Sparkman, Shawnee Tribe; Vice President Patrick Waldroup, Tonkawa Tribe; and Chief Joe Bunch, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.