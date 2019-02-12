The Shawnee Public Library invites the community to get moving with its upcoming series “Discover the Dance Within You,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, and continuing on Thursdays for five weeks at the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave.

Professional dance instructor and choreographer Juan Cabral will teach steps for dances like the waltz, tango and other classical dances. The goal of the series is giving participants the confidence and skills to get out on the dance floor at their next big event and improve their general physical fitness.

Ages 18 and up may participate, and advanced registration is requested though is not required.

This project is being funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with funds from the Library Services Technology Act (LSTA), a federal source of library funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.