Voters in Chandler passed Ordinance No. 2018-08, a hotel or motel tax increase in a Special Election Tuesday Feb. 12.

A total of 147 voted on the tax and of that 117 or 79.59 percent voted yes with only 30 voters or 20.41 percent voting no.

No 20118-08 allows for a five percent increase on the sales tax for those who stay in local hotel or motel rooms. The resolution states funds from said tax increase are to be allocated for tourism, recreation and economic development initiatives of the city.

On Dec. 11, Chandler Mayor Gene Imel and members of the city council unanimously voted to hold the special election.