Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for elections in the Pleasant Grove school district in Shawnee and in the city of Chandler.

Pleasant Grove voters to decide bond issue for storm shelter

Voters in the Pleasant Grove Public Schools district in Shawnee will decide a proposed $150,000 bond issue to help fund the construction of a new storm shelter and a new lift station.

According to Pleasant Grove Superintendent, Scott Roper, should the issue pass, the storm shelter will be built on the east side of the building next to the gym. It will hold about 350 students and faculty members.

A policy and procedures will be developed for residents to enter the shelter after school community members if the bond issue is approved.

In addition to the storm shelter, the bond issue will also help pay for a new lift station. Pleasant Grove doesn't have any main sewage lines and therefore must use a lift station which pumps sewage to the main line. Roper said their current lift station desperately needs to be replaced.

If the bond issue is granted, those who live within the district boundaries who pay $100 in annual property taxes, will need to pay $12.94 more annually or $1.08 more per month. The bond issue will stay on the tax rolls for five years.

Roper also explained additional money for the storm shelter will come from building funds and the half cent education sales tax.

***

Chandler voters to decide hotel/motel tax

Voters in the city of Chandler will go to the polls for a special election Tuesday, Feb. 12, to vote on Ordinance No. 2018-08, a hotel or motel tax increase.

The measures calls for a five percent increase on the sales tax for those who stay in local hotel or motel rooms. The resolution states funds from said tax increase are to be allocated for tourism, recreation and economic development initiatives of the city.