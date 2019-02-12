PRAGUE—It was senior night in Red Devil land on Tuesday and the Prague hoops squads split a doubleheader with the Jones Longhorns. The Red Devils handled the Longhorns 48-38 just after the Lady Red Devils took the third-ranked 3A Lady Horns to the wire before falling 31-29.

In the opener, the Lady Red Devils came out scorching hot and built a 12-4 lead after the first quarter. Taylor Hodges led the charge, scoring seven of Prague’s 12 points.

Prague held Jones to just two buckets in the quarter. The Lady Red Devils maintained the eight-point advantage through the second quarter, leading 21-13 at the half.

The Lady Longhorns came out of the intermission, inspired, and got cooking from the outside. They hit three treys in the third, to pull even with Prague, 27-27 heading into the final quarter. Mack Lynn hit two of the bombs for Jones and she led all scorers with a game-high 16 points.

Prague put on the brakes in the fourth as they spread the offense way out and held onto for several minutes in limited possessions. The plan looked like it was going to work when Diana Manning was fouled with :16 left. Manning hit both, knotting the score at 29-29.

Jones, on the next possession, got the ball in the paint and Caley Young was fouled going up for a shot. Young hit both free throws, giving the Lady Longhorns the two-point escape.

Hodges led Prague with 14 points. The Lady Red Devils finish the regular season with a mark of 16-7.

For a half, the boys’ game was close. Jones took a 12-11 first quarter lead and Prague responded with a 21-20 lead at intermission. Both squads struggled shooting the ball and the turnover bug was biting.

The Red Devils finally got it going in the third and took a 35-27 into the final quarter.

Senior Isaac Bloomer then took the fourth quarter into his own hands. Bloomer scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the quarter, including hitting 7-of-8 free throws to ice the game. He also hit two treys in the first half.

Zadden Jones also scored in double digits for the Red Devils with 12. Brayden McGinnis scored eight.

Jase Farmer led Jones with 10 points.

Prague improves to 17-6 and will now move to postseason play. The Prague squads will host the Alva Lady Goldbugs and Goldbugs this Friday night. The girls will tip at 6:30 and the boys will follow at 8 p.m.