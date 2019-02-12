Memorial services for Sally “Lee” Easterwood will be 2 p.m. Feb. 23, 2019, at the Viewpoint Mobil Home Office.

Sally Easterwood was born Aug. 17, 1965, to Rose (Nelason) and Ollie Lee in Corsicana, Texas. She passed from this life on Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 53.

Heaven gained another angel. Lee was known as a sweet, kind, loving mother to Amanda Easterwood, Prisilla Davis, Clint Easterwood, Shannon Hart and Riley Easterwood, wife to Danny Easterwood, daughter, sister, friend to many, and grandmother to Alyssa and Olivia. She was the person who could brighten up the room with just her smile. Lee always worried about others before herself. There was never a bad time for her and was always joyful and willing to help others. Lee will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

