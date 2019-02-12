About 20 Shawnee middle-schoolers, all part of an extracurricular program, spent Monday volunteering at a local food bank.

The Locker Leaders, a Community Renewal's kids club at the Shawnee Middle School, went on a field trip to serve the Community Market in Shawnee.

“These kids are future leaders and world changers,” Community Renewal Communication Coordinator Maile Hopkins said, “and they are learning how to intentionally care for their classmates and serve their community in Locker Leaders.”

She said the nonprofit occasionally organizes special outings with the kids club and Monday was one such venture; they volunteered at Shawnee's food bank at 120 S. Center, in Shawnee.

Hopkins said the program focuses on anti-bullying curriculum and things like leadership skills and community service.

The youth meet twice a month at the middle school, she said, and more than 100 of the sixth- to eighth-graders are involved in the program.

Community Renewal, 1000 N. Kickapoo, is a nonprofit which focuses on helping neighbors restore the bond of community through intentional relationships.

For more information about Community Renewal, visit communityrenewal,org or call (405) 273-1035.

The Community Market of Pottawatomie County is a Food Resource Center that operates in cooperation with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to serve the people of Pottawatomie County and partner with other food pantries, community, civic, and faith-based organizations.

For more information about the Community Market, visit ourcommunitymarket.org or call (405) 788-4957.