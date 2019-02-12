NOBLE – The Shawnee Lady Wolves kept their perfect streak alive with a 74-27 beatdown of Noble Tuesday evening.

Shawnee led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Wolves forced nine turnovers in the first eight minutes of play. Lauren Fields and Makyra Tramble each recorded two early steals.

The Lady Wolves extended their led to 21-5 at the 5:42 mark of the second quarter when Noble used its first timeout of the quarter.

At halftime, Shawnee led 31-13. The Lady Wolves forced 12 turnovers in the first half. Ashley Kasterke led all scorers with 12 points through two quarters. The senior also recorded four steals to lead Shawnee.

Shawnee outscored Noble 23-3 in the third quarter.

Coach Wendi Wells went to her bench in the fourth quarter.

Lauren Fields let Shawnee with 18 points. The senior added five steals in the blowout.

Kasterke scored 16 points and finished with five steals and one block.

Aubrie Megehee was the third Shawnee player in double figures with 13 points.

As a team the Lady Wolves recorded 17 steals.

The Lady Wolves improved to 21-0 with the victory.

Boys

Shawnee came away with a 52-44 victory over Noble.

The Wolves trailed Noble 12-9 at the end of the first quarter. J'Briell Easley led Shawnee with eight points in the quarter. Easley canned two treys in the quarter.

Shawnee managed to snag the momentum and a 25-19 lead at halftime. Easley injured

it was a 44-40 game with 2:14 left and Tyler Huebert knocked down one of two free throws to make it a 45-40 game.

With 1:16 left in the game Jaylon Orange was fouled and received a technical for excessive talking after the whistle. The freshman missed both of his at the charity stripe, while noble knocked down 1 of 2 at the stripe. After the free throws, Shawnee led 46-44.

Huebert canned two free throws with 48 seconds remaining to give Shawnee a 48-44 advantage.

After missing two free throws a few seconds earlier, Orange made 1 of 2 to extend Shawnee's lead to 50-44.

DeAndre Love led Shawnee with 15 points and Easley ended up with 11.

Shawnee will travel to Carl Albert Friday