Members of the Jay Bulldog wrestling team have made school history.

For the first time in the history of Jay Public Schools, the team achieved their first Duel State win and first semi-final appearance during the weekend of Feb. 8 and 9.

Not only was this impressive and historical, the team may be setting up for repeats in the future, as the there is only one senior on the team.

That senior, Zach Carroll, earned a final record of 19 – 4.

Added too, the junior high Bulldog team has become a force to be reckoned with as they took first in the Maverick Conference, so Bulldog wrestling future looks bright.

Coach Isaac Wilson is very excited when he talks about the teams and how hard they have worked, plus he wants the teams to get some recognition and glory.

Wilson works with ages 4 through 18 in the wrestling program.

Coach Jeff Stapleton is the head coach for the senior high, Wilson is the head coach for junior high and youth program with Coach Butch Willis completing the wrestling coaching staff team.

In the quarter finals, #4 Jay scored 47 against #7 Pawnee’s 30.

The semi-finals were tougher as # 4 Jay scored 9 against #1 rated Perry, who scored 72.

“Perry is the perennial powerhouse and eventual champion, in fact they are the Oklahoma powerhouse, maybe even the national powerhouse," Wilson said.

The Bulldogs travel to Perry on Feb. 15 and 16 for the 3A East Regional where the top five individuals will qualify for State Tournament at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in the Jim Norick Arena on Feb. 22 and 23.

Wilson fully expects some Bulldog wrestlers will make the cut for the state competition and this could be the first of many years Jay will be represented at a state tournament.