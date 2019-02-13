At the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s meeting Monday McLoud was among those awarded contracts.

Altogether, commissioners voted this week to award 37 contracts totaling more than $68 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 28 counties. Contracts were awarded for projects in Adair, Alfalfa, Atoka, Carter, Cimarron, Cleveland, Cotton, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Jefferson, Logan, McCurtain, Major, Marshall, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Texas and Woodward counties.

In Pottawatomie County, McLoud is receiving a $149,843.40 contract for sidewalks at multiple locations in the city. Rudy Construction Co., of Oklahoma City, was awarded the contract; the project is expected to take 45 days.