With the 2019-2020 school year in sight, the Shawnee Early Childhood Center is excited to announce the upcoming pre-kindergarten pre-enrollment registration. Students who enroll this year will benefit from a $40,000 Oklahoma Educational Technology Trust grant as well as an on-site health clinic.

Informational meetings regarding pre-K enrollment registration will be held at Shawnee Early Childhood Center, located at 1831 N Airport Dr., on Tues., Feb. 26 and Thurs., Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

Additionally, Shawnee Public Schools is pleased to offer the opportunity for online enrollment with available computers in the enrollment center for those who do not have computer access in their homes. After filling out the online enrollment forms at registration.shawnee.k12.ok.us, an in-person appointment must be made with the Enrollment Center to complete the enrollment process.

The required documents for enrollment include the following: photo ID of parent or legal guardian, state-issued birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residence and all applicable legal documents.

The SPS Enrollment Center is open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Friday. For more information and any questions regarding the pre-K pre-enrollment process of Shawnee Early Childhood Center, contact Shawnee Public Schools at (405) 214-7146.