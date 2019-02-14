Albert Young Lewis, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Durwood Baptist Church. Interment to follow in Durwood Cemetery.

Albert was born on May 30, 1952, to Archie Lewis and Juanita Sue (Lewis) Lewis. He attended Durwood Baptist Church and was a member there. He also attended Chickasaw Senior Site and participated when he could. Early in his life, he worked for Pepsi-Cola. Albert married Nancy Johnson and they had three children. He worked for Plainview Schools as a custodian. In July of 2005, Albert married Francis Wallace.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Jim and Ralph Marris.

Albert is survived by his wife of 13 years, Francis Lewis of Ardmore. Children: Kevin Lewis and wife Krystal of Lone Grove, Russell Lewis and wife Jami of Moore, and Chastity Lewis of Ardmore. Step-daughter Sarah Arles and step-son Joseph Arles. Two brothers: Darrell Rogers and Quinton Scott, three sisters: Tina Layton, Josephine Ned and Pearl Marris. Altogether, they have 17 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Lewis, Warrick Lewis, Daylon Lewis, Mike Joe, Travis Davis and Mark Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lee Noah, Jr., Bobby Thomas and Johnny Sampson.

A wake service will be held on Friday evening, Feb. 15, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Griffin~Hillcrest of Ardmore.

