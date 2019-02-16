Lindsey and Trent Boles of Asher announce the birth of a daughter, Brinlee Ryann Boles.

She was born at 6:07 a.m., Feb. 7, 2019, in Shawnee. She weighed 4 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Tim and Robin Underwood of Tecumseh, Jill Chambers of Shawnee, and Marc Boles of Verden.

She is the great-granddaughter of Charles and Linda Blunt of Tecumseh, Lura Underwood of Tecumseh, and Bob and Ruby Boles of Verden.