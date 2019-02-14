RINGLING — Funeral Services for Mr. Herman Charlie Griffith, 83, of Ringling, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 15, 2019, at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling with son-in-law Todd Vinson officiating. Interment will follow at Dixie Cemetery north of Ringling.

Herman was born on Dec. 14, 1935, at Ringling to the late Mr. J.M. Griffith and Mrs. Mary (Brock) Griffith. He departed this life Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019, at his home in Ringling.

Herman attended school at Loco and after went on to marry and soon have four children. Herman took his family and followed the oilfield to work and support his family. In the mid 60’s, Herman and his family settled in the Oklahoma City area where he was a very accomplished carpenter.

In about 1970, Herman and his family moved to the Comanche area, where he brought three more kids to their ever growing family. He eventually met the love of his life, Janis Herrington.

Herman loved working with wood, hunting, fishing, skiing, and anything there was to do at the lake, spending time with his family and friends.

Herman was preceded in death by his father and mother, J.M. and Mary Griffith; brothers, Jack, Dub, Vergil Griffith, and sister-in-law Joyce Griffith, sister, Phyllis Carney and a son Curtis Griffith.

Those left to carry on Herman’s memory are his beloved Janis Herrington of the home, daughters, Charline Moore and husband Spencer, Darla Vinson and husband Todd, all of Duncan, and Ronda Griffith of Ardmore; six children by choice, Hank Griffith and wife Jeanine of Loco, Billy Griffith and wife Kathy of Comanche, Corey Griffith and wife Tami of Arlington, Texas, Mike “PeeWee” Herrington and wife Vickie of Purcell, Wendy Alvarez and husband Willie of Wichita Falls, Texas and Jay Herrington of Orr; sisters, Joyce Ellis and husband Marvin of Ardmore, Lois Bohler and husband Stewart of Eufaula, Jean Morris and husband Gary of NorthPort, Ala., and Karon Wells of Duncan; brother, Leroy Griffith and wife Lynn of Lone Grove; sister-in-law, Margaret Griffith of Lone Grove; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and more friends than we can count.

Pallbearers are Kevin Ensminger, Dylan Ensminger, Derek Ensminger, Jimmy Coffey, Hank Griffith and Billy Griffith.

Family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home in Ringling.

