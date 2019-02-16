R.G. Cather, proprietor of the New State Grocery Store, was the victim of two holdup men on the evening of February 21, 1920, at about 8:30 P.M., just before closing for the night. Mrs. Cather and their 10-year-old son, and another boy, were in the store at the time. One of the robbers pressed a revolver against Mr. Cather’s breast and held it there while the other rifled the money from the cash drawer.

HOLD UP MEN ROB NEW STATE GROCERY STORE

R.G. Cather, proprietor of the New State Grocery Store, was the victim of two holdup men on the evening of February 21, 1920, at about 8:30 P.M., just before closing for the night. Mrs. Cather and their 10-year-old son, and another boy, were in the store at the time. One of the robbers pressed a revolver against Mr. Cather’s breast and held it there while the other rifled the money from the cash drawer.

After getting all the money in sight, the robber cut the telephone wires and left the store, and the other followed him, keeping his gun turned on Mr. Cather until he disappeared out of the door. The owner said the men were both young and wore caps that were pulled over their faces, but that they were unmasked, and he was sure he would know them if he were to see them again. He did not know how much money they got away with, as he had not counted the day’s receipts.

The robber who took the money dropped a roll of bills in his hurry and Mr. Cather asked him to leave several checks he had taken from the drawer. He told him they would not be of use to them. He thought they probably got away with about $80.

LINCOLN COUNTY MOB IN SHAWNEE AFTER BLACK RAPIST

A mob, estimated at about 150 men, was in Shawnee at 10 P.M. on March 1, 1920, in search of Chap Davis. The black man attempted to rape a school teacher at Chandler on February 29. He was quickly sentenced to 45 years in the state penitentiary by District Judge Hal Johnson at Chandler on March 1.

Five deputy sheriffs were in Shawnee on the afternoon of March 1, with Davis. However, they were informed that the mob was forming at Chandler and immediately they left for McAlester in motor cars. The officers took their prisoner to Wewoka, and they expected to catch the Rock Island train at 11 P.M.

The mob arrived in Shawnee at 10 P.M. and searched the city jail for their man. They found another Chandler black prisoner and part of the mob started back to Chandler with him. Forty others were dispatched to Wewoka to try to apprehend Davis.

Shawnee officers said the mob was very orderly and none were masked. However, they were all heavily armed. The cars in which they were riding were filled with shot guns.

Word came from Chandler that at midnight, two cars were stolen by other blacks and they were armed with shot guns and rifles. They started toward Shawnee to meet the mob and their prisoner. The 40 men who went to Wewoka did not find their man when they alighted from the Rock Island train and a search was started throughout the surrounding country.

When the train left Shawnee, officers got in communication with the deputy sheriff at Wewoka and informed him that the mob was on the train. They said their prisoner would not be safe. By that time, the officers at Wewoka had the prisoner well out of harm’s way.

The call from Chandler concerning the blacks that had started out to defend their own race had aroused much feeling in Shawnee. It was feared that should the two mobs meet; a race war may be started.

However, by the next day, the possibilities of race disturbances or lynching brought about by the attempted transfer of Chap Davis ended. Sheriff Frank Graul of Seminole County had delivered Davis to Warden Fred C. Sweitzer of the state penitentiary.

The mob was eluded by Deputy Sheriff H.L. Brown of Chandler. When he learned that the mob formed at Chandler and had gone to Shawnee to intercept him and his prisoner, he formed a plan. He took the prisoner from Wewoka by automobile for McAlester. Instead of going directly to McAlester, he camped most of the night just outside the town and was met early the next morning by Sheriff Graul and delivered his prisoner.

Graul made his way with Davis to Holdenville, from which point he came to McAlester by train, arriving in the afternoon. When Davis was not found, the mob split, some going to Wewoka to intercept Deputy Sheriff Brown. The others went toward Chandler with the other black prisoner, W.B. Miller.

EXPLOSION STARTS FIRE AND WRECKS BUSINESS BLOCK

An explosion completely wrecked the brick building occupied by the Carey Bus & Baggage Line Company, at south Union Street, on March 2. There were many differences of opinion as to what caused the explosion, but J.F. Clinton and W.E. Motensbocker, owners, thought the accumulation of gasoline fumes from a leaking pipe was ignited by a stove. That there was no loss of life was a miracle, as the building was blown to pieces.

Motensbocker and Pete Henderson, one of the drivers, were sitting in the office when the explosion occurred. Both were thrown out of the building. Metensbocker went over the side wall which was left standing and Henderson fell back into the building. Motensbocker was badly bruised and suffered a sprained shoulder, but no bones were broken. Henderson’s left leg was broken, his right ankle dislocated, the hair was burned from his head and he was badly burned about the face before he was rescued from under the debris, which fell upon him. Both were removed to the hospital.

The second story of the building was occupied by Mrs. Viola Burnett, her mother, her daughter, and three other roomers. The roof was blown completely from the building and the entire place was in flames in a few minutes after the explosion. The second story occupants had to jump for their lives and were caught by persons in the crowd below. The explosion was heard all over the city, and many windows in nearby buildings were broken.

Nothing was saved from the building, which was totally destroyed. The occupants of the upper floor saved only their night clothes that they were wearing. The back and north walls were intact, but the front of the building was destroyed, and the south wall was beyond repair.

All the windows were blown from the north side of the American Rooming House next door. The owners were hard hit, as they had no insurance on the equipment, except $500 on one of the trucks. The loss included two trucks, one bus, a Ford Touring car and other equipment totaling about $3,000. The building, which was worth about $3,000, was partly covered by insurance and owned by Dr. Charles LeGrasse.

(These stories and hundreds more appear in the first volume of Shawnee history, entitled: “REDBUD CITY: SHAWNEE, THE EARLY YEARS, 1830-1929.” It can be purchased by calling Clyde Wooldridge at (918) 470-3728, or by visiting the Pottawatomie County Historical Society at the old Santa Fe Depot. It can be purchased for $35. Volume two, “1930-1949,” is also available for $30. They may be obtained as a package for $60. Volume three, “REDBUD CITY: SHAWNEE, THE MIDDLE YEARS, 1950-1969,” is coming during the late summer or early fall. All three volumes are slightly over 400 pages with hundreds of photos and illustrations. They are fully-indexed, making it easy to look up individuals or places of business. Volumes four and five are scheduled in the next two to three years, bring the history up to the current time of publication.)

Clyde Wooldridge is a local historian.