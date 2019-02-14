Funeral services for Jacky Don “Jack” Peery will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with Rev. Clay Shannon officiating. Interment will follow at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood.

Jack was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Wynnewood, to William Wesley and Velma Carolyn (Courtney) Peery. He died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Norman, at the age of 78 years, 1 month and 5 days. In 1960, Jack and Sandra Jo Rose were married. From this marriage was born three children, Keith, Kenny and Kim. On Feb. 21, 1987, he married Janice Yvonne Skaggs.

Jack grew up in Wynnewood. Following his 1959 graduation from Wynnewood High School, he moved to Grants, N.M., where he worked for Kerr McGee in a uranium mill. In 1963, he moved to Oklahoma City and began working for the General Electric Co, selling housewares at Audio Electronics. In 1971, Jack moved to Davis, where he bought a farm and raised cattle. While living in Davis, he owned and operated Peery Real Estate. Jack was instrumental in helping to organize the First Heritage National Bank in Davis, which led to him serving as a bank board member and later working for the bank as a loan officer. He also served on the Board of Education for Davis Public Schools, the Board of Directors for the Davis Chamber of Commerce and was very active with the Davis Kiwanis Club. After retiring from banking in 1986, Jack moved from Davis to Broken Bow, and later to Oklahoma City, where he worked for Metro Builders. In 1995, he moved to Purcell, where he owned the MiniStorages. He had recently moved back to Davis.

In his spare time, Jack enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Jack is survived by Janice; one daughter Kim and husband Dr. Mark Raymond of St. Louis, Mo.; one son Kenny Peery and wife Thelma of Bartlesville; his mother Velma Peery of Ardmore; seven grandchildren, Misty Peery, Tyler Peery, Tarah Peery, Logan Tow, Wesley Tow, Kenny Jo Peery, II and Kyle Tow; nine great-grandchildren, Blain Mercer, Kiera, Christopher and Kymbrance Pahsetopah, Aiden Peery, and Little Logan, Kadence, Arial Jo and Kailyn Rose Tow; one sister Carolyn Bridgeman of Oklahoma City and three brothers Bobby Peery of Oklahoma City, Dwayne Peery of New Mexico and Lynn Peery of Ardmore; and daughter-in-law Darla Peery.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, William Wesley Peery and one son, Keith Don Peery.

Services are entrusted to Hale’s Funeral Home, Davis.

