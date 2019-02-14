BETHANY – Despite 20-point performances from Autumn Avina and Victoria Blankenship, the Oklahoma Baptist University Lady Bison came up short in a 82-78 loss to Southern Nazarene University Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Bison trailed 41-34 at intermission.

OBU managed to chip away at the lead, outscoring SNU 17-16 in the third quarter.

A 27-25 fourth quarter gave the Lady Bison hope until the very end.

Blankenship recorded a double-double, as she scored 20 points and hauled in 13 boards.

Avina just missed a double-double with 20 points and nine assists.

Charissa Price and Katy Cuter scored 16 and 14 respectively.

The Lady Bison (10-13, 6-11) will travel to East Central University. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.