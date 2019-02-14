INDIANOLA – The Asher Lady Indians advanced in their regional with a 40-27 win over Maud.

Asher trailed 6-2 after the first quarter and climbed to within striking distance by keeping pace with Maud in the second quarter. By halftime the Lady Indians trailed 15-11.

Then the Asher offense starting clicking in the third quarter as the Lady Indians outscored Maud 20-3 in the quarter. The fourth quarter was a formality with both teams scoring nine apiece.

Asher (11-15) will face the winner of the Clayton vs. Whitesboro matchup Saturday.

Boys

The Asher boys fought until the very end, losing 54-45 to Class A No. 4 Kiowa.

“We competed well in a tough environment,” Asher coach Scott Hamilton said.

Asher led 15-12 after the first quarter.

Mike McDonald led the charge with five points in the first frame. McDonald ended up with 12 points with 2 three-pointers.

Kiowa came alive in the second quarter, taking a 31-15 lead at halftime.

With 3:00 remaining in the game, Asher trailed 50-42.

Asher (17-10) will play Keota Friday at 8 p.m. at Indianola High School.