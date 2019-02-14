ADA – Dr. Richard Groetzinger (left), who plays Cervantes/Don Quixote, observes as Antonia, played by Kelsey Williams (second from left) of Wright City, and the Housekeeper, played by Ashley Houchin (far right) of Ardmore, undergo a confessional led by the Padre, played by Chris Coulter of Tishomingo, in a scene from “Man of La Mancha.” The production is set for three performances, Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 14-16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Ataloa Theatre of the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center at East Central University. Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for senior citizens and non-ECU students. ECU alumni receive a $1 discount. Those in grades 5-7 can get in for $7 and children 12 and under can get in for $5. Admission is free for all ECU students, faculty and staff with ECU identification. To order tickets online go to ecok.edu/FineArts. Tickets may be purchased via email at boxoffice@ecok.edu or by phone at 580-559-5751.