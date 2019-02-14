A Shawnee father has been charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with second degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of his 2-year-old son.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, in a release on Thursday, said investigating troopers found Marland R. Tramble, now 41, was legally intoxicated by alcohol and also had the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana present in his system while pushing his son in a stroller the night a vehicle hit and killed the child nearly four years ago.

The accident occurred on May 27, 2015, around 10 p.m., the OHP reports.

Tramble was walking westbound on Westech Road, just west of Bryan Road in Pottawatomie County. He was pushing a baby stroller with his 2-year-old son, Aun'Dreis, when they were struck by a white passenger car that was being driven westbound on Westech Road.

The OHP said the white passenger vehicle did not stay at the scene and despite an exhaustive investigation, troopers have been unable to locate that vehicle. First responders arrived and pronounced the boy dead at the scene from massive injuries.

The OHP notes their investigation determined that Tramble, who was not walking near the right side of the roadway, was walking near the center of the westbound lane in dark clothing.

Troopers interviewed a witness who had met Tramble walking down the road and reported that he was difficult to see.

According to the OHP, it was determined that Tramble was committing child abuse by failing to protect the boy from being struck by a vehicle.

“This failure to protect was caused by Marland being legally intoxicated, using illegal drugs and walking in the center of a county road at night while wearing dark colored clothing,” the OHP noted.

OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit presented the case to Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb on Wednesday. On Thursday, Grubb's office charged Tramble with second-degree murder and a $500,000 arrest warrant was issued.

Tramble was arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center Thursday evening, jail records show.

The OHP is still looking for the vehicle involved.

“Anyone with information regarding the white vehicle that left the scene or that has information about Marland Tramble pushing a stroller on the roadways in and around the Shawnee area after dark on previous incidents should call the OHP Tips Line at 866-OHP-TIPS or direct message to the OHP Facebook Page,” said OHP Captain Ronnie Hampton.