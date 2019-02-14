In a Special Election Tuesday, voters in Chandler voted yes on a hotel motel tax No. 20118-08 which allows for a five percent increase on the sales tax for those who stay in local hotel or motel rooms.

According to City Manager James Melson, the funds from the tax will be used to promote tourism and economic development.

Melson said the city plans to use funds to promote the Lincoln County Museum of Pioneer History in Chandler as well as reopen or rebuild one of the motels that recently had a fire.