MILO — A Celebration honoring the life of Willie Van Godwin will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Jehovah Baptist Church with Interment in Jehovah Cemetery. His uncle, the Rev. Ricky McGee will eulogize and the Rev. Reuben Anderson will officiate. Willie Van was born Apr. 8, 1959, in the Milo Community to the loving parents of Erriah Louise (Pickens) and Edgar J.W. Godwin. He attended school at Graham and graduated with the high school Class of 1979. Afterwards, he enrolled at Vo-Tech and received a certificate in auto mechanics. He loved to detail cars, which became a part of his employment, along with Noble Foundation and Dollar General’s Warehouse.

Willie Van had a great love for family and friends. Greater love was shown to his children and his dog, Optimus. Willie Van accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, and united during his youth with Jehovah Baptist Church. He remained faithful in his ministry as an usher and remained a dedicated servant until the Lord called him home Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from his home at the age of 59 years, 10 months and 1 day old. He is preceded in death by his mother; four brothers: an infant baby brother, Duane Godwin, Jeffrey Godwin, and Horace Pickens. He leaves to forever cherish precious memories his father and step-mom: Edgar Billy and Portia Godwin; five siblings: Sharon (Lawrence) McGee, Ronnie (Deborah) Godwin, Delcant (Cynthia) Godwin, Jacquelyn (Maurice) Ficklin, and Edgar Godwin Jr.; seven children: Cortez, Willie Jr., Sydney, Justin, Cheyanne, Wesley, and Amaya; two granddaughters; aunts, uncles, other relatives, the Jehovah Church family, and numerous friends. Professional services are entrusted to the care of Kirk Funeral Home where viewal will began in the chapel at 10 a.m. Friday morning. Condolences may be sent to kirkfuneralhome@cableone.net.