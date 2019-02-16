Somewhere in the middle of browsing media, I spotted an article describing a sure-fire method of falling asleep within two minutes. It was supposedly developed for the active military, who need to grab periods of sleep in the middle of intense activity in less-than-bedroom comfort.

I rarely have trouble falling asleep, except when l’ve watched an action movie or been keyboarding right before I try. I hear it’s all because of that blue light lurking behind the innocent images.

Usually a nice cup of chamomile-mint tea, laced with something stronger sends me right off. But the idea of a two-minute process intrigued me, even though the author said it usually took longer.

The basic idea, if you want to try it, is to go from head to arms to torso, to legs, in each case willing them to relax and become weightless. Then you will yourself to think of nothing.

The physical process of relaxing didn’t seem that hard, after a bit of practice. So there I was, floating, weightless—so I imagined.

But try to think of nothing! In the act of willing, you become conscious of the fact that you are telling yourself to think of nothing. In other words, you are thinking of something.

You find that you can’t will or command your brain as easily as you can parts of your body.

Certainly, we’ve all had our blank moments, forgetfulness, times when we were thoughtless or speechless. But they were not willed; our mental summons to remember or react simply went unanswered.

I can blank my mind in looking at a picture, a scene, or listening to music. But then I am engaged, hardly sleeping. A soothing sound or peaceful presence of another being, however, can do the trick, beckoning the mind to drift along with the body.

At this point in my life, apart from inspirited tea and a good book just before retiring, it’s my cat who helps me drift off. After kneading and pushing with his body to get my legs in the desired position, he plops and often starts purring.

I am a fan of purring. One time when I visited the doctor’s office and my blood pressure was higher than usual, the nurse told me to wait a bit and we’d try again. I thought of my cat’s purring and darn if the pressure didn’t drop about 15 points. (Doesn’t work all the time.)

Back in bed with a purring cat, one is at some risk, since the cat may decide to engage in another favorite activity—grooming. Mattress tremors as he licks; fractal jolts when he decides to pull at his claws. But eventually sleep will come to him and hopefully to you.

And if a cat wakes you up in the middle of the night? Can he get to his litter box? His food and water?

Cats, like dogs, can give warning. Smoke. Something wrong. A friend’s cat woke her in the middle of the night and began scratching at the bedroom door. She got up, opened the door, and discovered that her respirator had become unplugged. The cat may have saved her life.

A friend complains that her cat often wakes her in the middle of the night because he wants more food in his bowl. But the bowl has uneaten food in it. Why does he want more? It seems unreasonable. Or an assertion of dominance.

I posed the problem to my cat. He listened. Then he gave me a severe look and responded:

“Come on, Bill. Use your head!

“You have utensils that make it possible for you to serve yourself while your mouth is in a 90-degree relationship to the plate. You put food in your mouth, chew it and swallow it, without dropping pieces unless you are a child, a dribbling elder, or just plain messy.

“Do we have this advantage? No. We have to dip our nose into the bowl and chew unspeakably hard chunks of food while facing downward. What happens? We inevitably drop pieces back into the bowl or on the floor. That’s why they are smaller!

“Now, if a half-masticated piece of meat happens to fall from your mouth on the table cloth or the plate, do you immediately stick it back in your mouth? (If you do, I question your couth.)

“Forgive us for having better manners! What’s in the bottom of the bowl has been chewed and dropped back in the bowl. Those nibblets are neither whole nor fresh!”

So: Before you cast blame, you need to walk a mile in your cat’s paws.

Second: Our cats know us better than we know them.

Therefore, put fresh food in your cat’s bowl before you go to bed.

Perchance to sleep.