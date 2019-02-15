Coral Wilkinson, 90, former Shawnee resident, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Coral Virginia Wilkinson, former Sparks, Oklahoma, resident was born May 23, 1928, in Sparks. She departed this life Feb. 13, 2019, in Yukon, Oklahoma, at the age of 90 years.

Coral was the daughter of C.P. “Bud” and Launa (Wells) Spoonemore. She graduated from Sparks High School in 1945. Coral married Conard “Corkie” Wilkinson on Oct. 29, 1955, in Sparks, and being married to a career Navy man they had lived in many places including, Beeville, Texas, Corpus Christi, Texas and Point Mugu, California, to name a few. They moved back to Sparks in the late 1970s. She enjoyed playing the piano, taking care of her neighbors, and shopping. Coral lived a very colorful life, she was a great friend to many, and will be greatly missed.

Her parents, husband, two brothers, and three sisters preceded Coral in death.

Survivors include, one daughter, Debbie Williams of Shawnee, Oklahoma; two granddaughters, Chiara Ewer of Yukon, and Krista Williams of Cashion, Oklahoma; one sister, Patti Hise of Shawnee; six great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 18, at Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Chandler, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Clint Dawkins officiating. Burial will follow at White Dove Cemetery in Sparks. Arrangements are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler.