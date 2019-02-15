Dorothy Jean Rayford Boyd, 69, of Maryland Heights, Mo., passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Stonebridge Senior Living in Maryland Heights.

She was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Tunica, Miss., to Janie McFarland and Bobby J. Rayford.

She attended Cape Central High School until her mother moved the family to Poplar Bluff where she graduated.

Dorothy moved to Saint Louis where she met and married Billy Moore. She was a busy and devoted hard worker. She was a lead person at Vi-Jon Laboratory and Two Brothers Factory. As Dorothy’s health began to fail her she was forced to retire. She never had children of her own but many called her Momma D, Grandma of Ms. Dorothy. Her love for family was contagious. Kassandra Clark and Christopher Bedell were her special niece and nephew who cared for her from a young age, but she loved them all. A special shout out and thank you to her special caretaker and wonderful sister, Mae Bedell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

Survivors waiting to meet her in glory are her seven sisters, Izola, Leola, Ernestine, Bernice, Tiny, Johnnie Mae and Joyce Ann; four brothers, Bobby, Robbie, Charles and Patrick; a host of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Rest now Dorothy for great is your reward.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at noon at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Chapel with her nephew, Elder Vincent Twiggs officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service Saturday.

Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.