The Warriors of Family of Faith Christian School beat the Liberty Academy Eagles 54-46 for the HCAA 1A State Championship last Saturday.

After having been down six points at halftime, the Warriors rallied together and pulled out their first boys state championship win in over a decade. The charge was led by senior Carson Todd. Todd ended the game with 22 points, eight assists, and four steals.

Samuel Woodward, a co-captain, also notched 17 points, four rebounds, and one block. Caeden Palmer of Liberty Academy scored 20 points in the game.