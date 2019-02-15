While Valentine’s Day might have been the main theme of Thursday, it was also Fox boys head coach Erik Yeiser’s birthday.

His Foxes basketball team certainly gave him the perfect present, as they managed to stay alive in the Regional Consolation bracket with a narrow 47-45 victory over the Central High Bronchos at Broncho Gymnasium.

Fox held a slim 9-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter, before both teams scored 15 points in the second to keep it a close 24-23 contest in favor of the Foxes going to the break.

Central High responded in the third quarter with a 13-10 run to lead going to the fourth by a score of 36-34.

However, the day belonged to the Foxes as they finished off the game with a 13-9 fourth quarter run to advance to the Regional Consolation Semifinals.

Drew Martin led the Foxes (19-7) with 20 points in the game followed by David Martin with 17 points.

Aaron Bassett added six points with Matthew Bowerman scoring four points.

Fox will now await the loser between Velma-Alma and Roff in the Regional Consolation Semifinals Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Central High.

Should the Foxes win, they would play for the right to go to the area tournament Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.