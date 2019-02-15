Senior Kyla Hanigar is a leader at Bethel High school and maintains an 4.208 GPA.

She has been selected as one of The Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month for January and is now in the running to win a car.

“She is extremely hard-working and responsible,” Bethel High School Assistant Principal Annie Keehn said.

Hanigar is intelligent, confident and self-disciplined, she said.

“Kyla is involved in several extracurricular activities, including a multitude of school committees and clubs, such as student council, drama and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and more,” Keehn said.

After graduation, Hanigar said she plans to major in cell and molecular biology at Oklahoma City University and will pursue a career in obstetrics and gynecology.