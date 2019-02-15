Making its comeback, longtime Ritz theater, 10 W. Main St., is finding new life as an entertainment venue once more.

Making its comeback, longtime Ritz theater, 10 W. Main St., is finding new life as an entertainment venue once more. Once a movie theater, the site now offers a home to feature local concerts and festival events. Part of its charm, the nostalgic old building still impresses the masses — though it's been doing it more so with its well-worn interior and aged creaks and groans.

The theater remains a character to be sure, but it is undergoing some renovations, thanks to Safe Events For Families (SEFF).

Member Ed Bolt said since SEFF got the Ritz about two years ago a lot of improvements have been made.

SEFF wants the longtime Shawnee icon to see many more glory days to come.

He said repairs have been made to the HVAC and electrical, as well as adding lots of paint, new lighting and sound equipment.

He said crews took the carpet up in the lobby to expose the old tile.

“It really looks great,” Bolt said.

Right now new carpet going in and improvements are being made to the concession area.

“The carpet from the end of the tile in the concession area runs into the theater and then runs down to the stage between the seating sections and then in front of the seats to the stage,” he said. “All of that is being replaced.”

He said the work looks amazing compared to what it was like when SEFF acquired the building.

Public entertainment

SEFF puts on concerts at the Ritz, Bolt said.

“We can also host theater productions or business meetings,” he said.

The new a/v equipment and sound system would make it a great place for a business presentation, he added. Bolt said at some point SEFF is planning to provide theater camps for kids.

The building is not on the historic register, he said, but SEFF is trying to keep everything looking consistent with the Art Deco feel of the building.

There's still a lot of work to be done.

“The second floor and facade will require a community-wide capital to complete,” he said. “The second floor is enormous and could host all kinds of activities for the community.”

The facade will remain true to the look everyone knows now, he said, but it will need lots of work just due to age.

“The current marquee awning was not from the original theater,” Bolt said. “It came from the Bison Theater — and the bison logo can be seen on it.”

SEFF wants to get the lighting on the marquees and signs up and running again with the old neon look, but they will instead use LED.

“The neon gets beat up too easily in our Oklahoma thunderstorms,” he said.

The new carpets and some renovations should be done in time for its next concert Feb. 23.

Watch for updates.