Members of the community are invited to gather at the Homeland Grocery Store located at 2705 N Harrison Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the stores' new healthy initiative.

Following the ribbon cutting, at 4 p.m., will be the start of the free two mile Community Fun Walk from the Harrison and MacArthur Homeland to the Independence and Kickapoo location.

There will be snack and water stations along the route and those who participate will receive $10 worth of free food at either Homeland location.

After the walk there will be a celebration with giveaways and a cooking demonstration at 5 p.m. at the Independence and Kickapoo Homeland located at 600 W Independence.

The Community Fun Walk and Celebration are to commemorate the reopening of both Homeland stores, who partnered with the Blue Zones Project, and now offer healthy food and no longer sell tobacco products.