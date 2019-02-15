CLINTON — Tecumseh senior Ed Carey posted team-high totals in points (12) and rebounds (13) but it wasn’t enough to keep Clinton from notching a 61-48 triumph in a Class 4A district tournament matchup Friday night.

Tecumseh trailed just 39-32 after three quarters but Clinton captured the fourth quarter 24-16.

“We cut it to 45-40,” said Tecumseh coach Dalen Qualls. “But we just couldn’t get over the hump. A positive was we just had nine turnovers. The kids played hard and gave good effort.”

Clinton had a huge advantage at the charity stripe, connecting on 16 of 26 compared to 2 of 2 for Tecumseh.

Anthony Billy added 10 points and Jayden Shafer chipped in with nine as Tecumseh went to 14-10 on the season.

Shafer added seven rebounds but the remainder of the Savage squad (minus Carey) totaled only three.

Junior Kainan Ryan collected eight points. Tecumseh hit 21 of 51 shots from the field but was only 4 of 18 from 3-point range. Josiah Mendoza had two treys.

Clinton recorded five treys.

Tecumseh will have to battle back through the losers bracket, beginning with a matchup Thursday at Anadarko against Saturday’s Anadarko-Chickasha loser.

Girls

Cat-quick Clinton jumped out to a 35-16 halftime advantage en route to a 54-27 win over Tecumseh.

K. Whitney knocked down six of Clinton’s eight 3-point field goals on the way to a game-high 26 points.

“They jumped on us early,” Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry said. “They are so athletic. They pressed us the whole game and we couldn’t handle it.”

Freshman Schantel Evans was Tecumseh’s high scorer with 12, followed by Addison Day with six. Day had the only 3-point FG for Tecumseh.

The Lady Savages, 12-12, were 11 of 16 from the line. Clinton was 14 of 19.

It was the first matchup of the season between the two squads.

Tecumseh will launch regional tournament play Thursday at 1:30 at Anadarko. Gentry’s squad will take on the loser of Saturday’s Anadarko-Chickasha game. Anadarko is ranked fourth in 4A.

