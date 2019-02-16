When you are right, the last thing you should do is change your mind.

In a rambling, often incoherent press conference, President Donald Trump announced that he was signing a bill to keep the government open and simultaneously signing an emergency declaration to help him fund his pet wall project. President Trump vacillated between descriptions of the amazing job he and his administration have done and the unrecognizable dystopian hellscape that he perceives America to be.

Conservatives used to be a lot smarter and far more conservative when Barack Obama was President.

The TEA Party cared about budget deficits and the national debt. The Religious Right cared about moral issues. Conservatives believed in the constitution and smaller government.

That all changed in 2016. It is remarkable how many conservative ideals have been sacrificed on the altar of Donald Trump. The national debt is up from $20 trillion to $22 trillion. Trump likes to say he "cares about deficits and all that" but the national debt is soaring because he is spending $700 billion on the military. In fact, $700 billion a year won't cause a $1 trillion per year growth in the national debt. That's not how math works. In reality, the biggest culprit was the huge corporate tax cut that allowed his antagonist Jeff Bezos make $11 billion in profits with Amazon and pay zero dollars in taxes.

If Amazon had to pay 10 percent on their profits, that would be the same amount Trump got in his negotiations with Congress for a wall on the southern border. Do you pay at least 10 percent? I do. The President claims to hate Bezos, Amazon and the Washington Post that Bezos also owns. I wish Trump hated me that much. I wouldn't be driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado.

Now Trump is declaring a national emergency about conditions at America's southern border. A few years ago Republicans sounded a lot different when Executive Orders were used to govern.

Mike Pence said, "The president usurping power and end-running Congress is 'a profound mistake.'" Of course Pence was saying that about Barack Obama. Now that the guy on the top of the ticket who made him Vice President is doing something much further over the line, with bigger repercussions, Pence supports it.

Pre-presidency, Donald Trump said in 2014, "Republicans must not allow Obama to subvert the Constitution of the US for his own benefit and because he is unable to negotiate with Congress."

Now Republicans are rushing to support Trump and his declaration of a national emergency.

Thankfully, not all Republicans have sold their souls and traded in their own beliefs to become political pawns.

Justin Amash, a Republican Congressman from Michigan said Friday, "A national emergency declaration for a non-emergency is void. A prerequisite for declaring an emergency is that the situation requires immediate action and Congress does not have an opportunity to act. President Trump is attempting to circumvent our constitutional system."

Believe it or not, President Trump agreed - in his own way - during the press conference Friday morning.

Answering a question from Peter Alexander, Trump sabotaged any legal claims that the country is facing an emergency at its southern border - where illegal immigrant traffic is at the lowest point in a decade.

When Alexander asked about the timing of the declaration, the President seemed to indicate that his emergency declaration was a choice and not a response to an emergency. "I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this. I just want to do it faster," he said.

That's going to be a hard one to spin back to a national emergency when every attorney bringing legal action against the emergency declaration includes that quote in their arguments.

This is no emergency. The facts don't support it. Facts still count, right?

I don't blame Republicans who support Trump in general and choosing him over Hillary Clinton wasn't a hard decision to make. But just because he is in the White House now, doesn't mean you have to abandon all conservative values and ignore reality to go along with his self-serving whims.