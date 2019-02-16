Over 400 students from 40 Oklahoma schools will participate in the 10th annual First Tech Challenge Robotics statewide championship on Saturday, February 23, at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

This year’s game, Rover Ruckus presented by Qualcomm, is a simulated moon-mining mission in honor of NASA’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

The middle and high school teams of students have built a robot to detach from a “moon” lander to mine precious metals from the surface of the moon and load them into the lander. The teams will be competing for a chance to represent Oklahoma at the world competition.

The public is invited to view competition matches from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the Wellness Center on the SWOSU campus.

“This is exciting to see the unique and innovative designs of over 400 students,” said Madeline Baugher of SWOSU. “We invite area residents to come enjoy this fun-filled activity.”

Participating teams from Pottawatomie County include:

The Iron Giants and Atomic Gears from Shawnee and the Hornet Heros from Macomb.