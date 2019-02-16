A large delegation of campus and community leaders representing Seminole State College attended “Higher Education Day” at the Capitol in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 12. The event, sponsored by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, is held annually to demonstrate grassroots support for Higher Education funding.

Speakers included: Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell; Senator Roger Thompson; Representative Jadine Nollan; State Regents Chair Jay Helm; Chancellor Glen D. Johnson; and President Tim Faltyn, Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Three students also spoke at the event. Caitlin Anders, Cameron University; Aleysa Franz, Northwestern Oklahoma State University; and Palmer Tetley, Tulsa Community College, shared how higher education at Oklahoma’s public college and universities has positively impacted their lives.

Prior to the afternoon program, community and campus leaders representing Seminole State College were guests at a luncheon held at the Oklahoma University Faculty House. Those present included State Senators Jason Smalley, Ron Sharp, and Darcy Jech. State Representatives in attendance were Dell Kerbs, Logan Phillips, Danny Sterling and Zack Taylor. Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn was also present.

Following introductions by SSC President Lana Reynolds, the elected officials spoke to the SSC delegation about their support of higher education and their outlook on the new legislative session.

Community supporters in attendance included: Karel Brewster, Brewster and Associates; Bryan Cain, SSC Regent; Marci Donaho, SSC Regent; Mitch Enos, Seminole Chamber of Commerce Past President; Darren Frederick, Seminole Chamber of Commerce President; Dr. Donna Hardin, Retired SSC Professor; Jim Hardin, SSC Foundation Trustee; Kenny Howard, OG&E Regional Manager; Doug Humphreys, SSC Foundation Trustee; Dr. Rebecca Kennedy, SSC Vice President Emeritus; Harrell Kennedy, Retired Higher Ed Administrator; Monica Miller, Executive Director, Oklahoma Rural Association; Chris Moore, BancFirst Seminole President; Jeramy Rich, SSC Foundation Trustee; Andy Tucker, SSC Foundation Trustee; David Wilson, SSC Foundation Trustee; and Lance Wortham, SSC Foundation Trustee.

SSC students in attendance were: Hope Armstrong of Holdenville; Kristen Casteel of Shawnee; Kaylie Davidson of Seminole; Tie Ehler of Davenport; Daryian Fancher of Harrah; Adrienne Foster of Seminole; McKenna Hanan of Seminole; Kendra Hisaw of Stonewall; Triniti House of Moss; Tijah Johnson of Shawnee; Brandon Jones of Seminole; Hannah Lay of Earlsboro; Bo LeFlore of Shawnee; Cattie Lesley of Okemah; Breana Murphy of Choctaw; Wyatt Norton of Earlsboro; Rylee Poque of Seminole; Charles Presley, Jr. of Seminole; Jordan Rodriquez of Seminole; Kristopher Scott of Seminole; Ernest Sego of Tecumseh; Kenzie Sheldon of Prague; Cami Sosbee of Okemah; Dylan Thomas of Shawnee; Jace Wallace of Elmore City; Anthony Weeks of Wetumka; Nathan Weeks of Wetumka; and Gavin Winchester of Stroud.

College representatives present were: Angela Church, Faculty Senate President; Kristin Dunn, Director of Community Relations; Courtney Jones, Director of Human Resources; Dr. Bill Knowles, Vice President for Student Affairs; Steven Little, Marketing and Web Coordinator; Dr. Tom Mills, Vice President for Academic Affairs; Lana Reynolds, SSC President; and Larry Smith, Director of Rural Business and Resources Center.