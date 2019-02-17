Oklahoma City – Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell today commented on the announcement that the Oklahoma State Capitol will host “American Ninja Warrior” this spring. Oklahoma City was announced along with Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baltimore, Seattle, and Cincinnati as host cities.

“I am excited about the announcement from NBC that “American Ninja Warrior” will be taped in front of the Oklahoma State Capitol for the second time,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “This is a great opportunity to highlight Oklahoma and our beautiful Capitol building.”

Lt. Governor Pinnell also serves as Secretary of Tourism and Branding. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office played an integral role in Oklahoma’s selection by “American Ninja Warrior.” The Oklahoma Film + Music Office is a state agency that serves the mission of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

“In addition to highlighting Oklahoma to a national television audience, this selection highlights the importance of the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program,” continued Pinnell. “This program is vital to our efforts to attract high-profile, quality production opportunities to Oklahoma.”

"I would also like to thank Sue Hollenbeck and the Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau for their work in helping to attract this opportunity," said Pinnell. "This was a great example of collaborative work between the state and Oklahoma City."

“We couldn't be more pleased to host "American Ninja Warrior" for the second filming in Oklahoma which not only garners over $4.5 million in value of media attention alone, it speaks volumes to the people of our state and proves the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program is valuable to luring high profile TV projects such as this.” -Tava Maloy Sofsky, Director, Oklahoma Film + Music Office

“American Ninja Warrior” is entering it’s eleventh season on NBC. The action-packed series follows competitors as they tackle challenging obstacle courses in city qualifying and finals rounds throughout the country. The series has been a strong ratings performer, and is a three-time Emmy Award nominee.